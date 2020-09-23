The Roxy Theater Presents CLUELESS

The show takes place this Thursday at 7:00pm.

The Roxy Theater will present CLUELESS, Thursday at 7:00pm.⁠

Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. showing. Tickets are available to purchase in advance from the @gopaddleheads website (gopaddleheads.com) or the night of each showing at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field box office.⁠ Advance tickets are encouraged.⁠⁠

Several ticketing options are available including $20 - on-field 10'x10' social distanced squares for up to four people, $40 squares for up to 8 people, $10 premium GA seated tickets and individual tickets in the seating bowl - $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.⁠ Celebrate special events with the firepit, party deck or dugout spaces as well!

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/TheRoxyTheater/posts/1469025716613913

