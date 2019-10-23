The PJ Masks Return to the Casper Events Center

'PJ Masks Live!' the super-heroic, live musical show from Entertainment One (eOne) and Round Room Live, is returning to North America for an additional leg of the Save the Day tour. Based on eOne's top rated animated series, the live show features preschoolers' favorite super heroes, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko as they embark on action-packed capers, solve mysteries and save the day from the night time baddies, all while learning valuable lessons. PJ Masks Live will delight both children and parents alike with its world class production, audience interaction and toe taping tunes that will be sure to have the little ones out of their seats and dancing in the aisles.

"We are very excited that this dynamic tour will be reaching even more cities and young fans" says Round Room Co-President Stephen Shaw. "PJ Masks Live! is a perfect show for families to enjoy over the holiday season."

Tickets are on sale now - just in time for the holidays! See PJ Masks Live! Save the Day at the Casper Events Center in Casper, WY on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $29, $44 and $59 each plus applicable fees. The PJ Masks Live Meet & Greet Upgrade is available for $50 per person. Tickets are on sale now at all statewide SinclairTix Outlets, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or online at www.SinclairTix.com.

PJ Masks, the hit animated series is now in its third season, airing daily on Disney Junior. It follows the thrilling night time adventures of three young friends who, when they put on their pajamas and activate their animal amulets, transform into Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko - the PJ Masks! Along with their friend PJ Robot, the PJ Masks go into the night to save the day from the sneaky villains trying to ruin all of the daytime fun.





