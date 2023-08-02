The Missoula Children's Theatre's Performing Arts Camp To Present WORKING, August 10-12

Working takes you on a musical journey of a 24-hour day in the lives of 26 hard-working Americans, from steelworkers to caregivers, teachers to firefighters.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

The Missoula Children's Theatre's Performing Arts Camp (PAC) welcomes 100 talented teenagers from 15 states and Canadian provinces for a 90-minute musical journey of Working, Thursday, August 10-Saturday, August 12th at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

Working takes you on a musical journey of a 24-hour day in the lives of 26 hard-working Americans, from steelworkers to caregivers, teachers to firefighters. Crafted from real interviews with true "working" people who are often overlooked, Working presents their dreams and challenges and showcases the unifying power of our shared humanity. Nominated for 6 Tony Awards and featuring new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Delivery"), others by James Taylor ("Brother Trucker"), and Stephen Schwartz (of Wicked fame), Working is a timely exploration of the American experience.

Performances are in the air-conditioned MCT theatre!  Thursday, 8/10 at 7:30PM, Friday, 8/11 at 5:30PM and 7:30PM and Saturday, 8/12 at 5:30PM and 7:30PM. 

Tickets are available at Click Here, on the phone at (406) 728-7529 (PLAY) or at the MCT Box Office from Noon to 5pm, Monday-Friday and one hour before show time.  All tickets are reserved seating and just $20 with a small processing fee. 

Working is a production of the Missoula Children's Theatre and sponsored by Park Side Credit Union.




