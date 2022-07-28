The Missoula Children's Theatre Performing Arts Camp Presents Broadway Junior Revue: RAISE YOUR VOICE

The Missoula Children's Theatre's Performing Arts Camp (PAC) returns to celebrate the talents and energy of teens from around the United States in an hour-long revue, courtesy of Music Theatre International's Broadway Junior collection, titled Raise Your Voice.

This high energy production is directed by Joseph Martinez and Heather Adams, and features musicals such as Guys and Dolls, Oliver!, Godspell, Mary Poppins and others, and will be performed LIVE on the MCT stage Thursday, August 11 at 7:30pm, Friday, August 12 at 5:30 and 7:30pm and Saturday, August 13 at 5:30 and 7:30pm.

MCT PAC is for talented teens that audition from around the United States and beyond. After two weeks honing their skills in voice, dance and acting on the shores of Flathead Lake, the campers present a weekend of live, musical performances on the stage at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. This year's PAC features more than 80 teenage campers from two Canadian provinces, 15 states in the U.S. and a strong contingent from Missoula and around the Big Sky State!

Get your tickets for Raise Your Voice today at www.MCTinc.org, on the phone at (406) 728-7529 (PLAY) or at the MCT Box Office from Noon to 5pm, Monday-Friday. All tickets are just $20, and seating is reserved in MCT's air-conditioned theatre. You do NOT want to miss these exciting LIVE performances full of Broadway songs including "Matchmaker" from Fiddler on the Roof, "Good Morning" from Singin' in the Rain and much more. PAC is BACK on stage for your enjoyment, for the first time since 2019!

Music Theatre International's Broadway Junior Revue: Raise Your Voice is a production of the Missoula Children's Theatre and sponsored by Park Side Credit Union and Payne West Insurance.