The Ellen Theatre to Present Summer Musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Let your heart sing once more with featured songs like “My Favorite Things”, “Do-Re-Mi”, “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”, and more.

Jul. 15, 2022  

Montana TheatreWorks, producers of Damn Yankees, Annie, and Oklahoma! presents The Sound of Music at The Ellen Theatre, August 5- 21.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's family-favorite musical features a 23-piece live orchestra and two national musical theatre stars! Guest artists Maria Valdes (dubbed "perfectly charming" by The New York Times) and Branch Fields (Broadway's Tony-Winning South Pacific) bring their extraordinary talents to Bozeman.

See them together on stage as Maria Rainer and Captain von Trapp in one of the most-beloved shows of all time - a classic celebration of music, family, and perseverance.

Tickets for The Sound of Music start at $26.00 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.
Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to showtime.



