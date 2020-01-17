The Ellen Theatre Will Host International Guitar Night

The Ellen Theatre presents International Guitar Night on February 10 at 7:30 PM.

The 20th Anniversary Tour of IGN features some of the world's best guitar players and this concert is no exception, highlighted by an eclectic lineup and a variety of specialties. This year's guitar masters include England's Mike Dawes with two-hand contemporary style; Cenk Erdogan from Turkey playing fretless guitar; Olli Soikkeli from Finland performs jazz; and Hawaii's Jim 'Kimo' West presents his Slack Key skills.

Tickets to International Guitar Night are $29.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in the lobby one hour prior to show time.





