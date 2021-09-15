The Ellen Theatre Announces Grand Reopening

The Ellen Theatre announces their grand re-opening with an eclectic lineup of films, concerts, comedians and more.

Historic Bozeman's beloved theatre welcomes the public's return starting September 29th with Bozeman Film Society's screening of In The Heights. Other upcoming events include performances by The Kingston Trio, International Guitar Night, as well as the hilarious comic Paula Poundstone.

"As the saying goes, 'the show must go on', and we're excited to do once again what we do best, present first-class entertainment for the Gallatin Valley" says Executive Director John Ludin.

For a full lineup of upcoming Ellen events, visit theellentheatre.org. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are encouraged.