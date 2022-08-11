The Ellen Announces September Events Featuring Paula Poundstone & More

September events at The Ellen Theatre will include Paula Poundstone, Shayna Steele and more.

See the full calendar below!

Paula Poundstone at The Ellen Theatre



Saturday, Sept. 17 - 8 PM

17 West Main Street, Historic Downtown Bozeman



The Ellen Theatre will present comedian Paula Poundstone, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8:00 PM. Hailed by TIME Magazine as "one of the funniest stand-ups ever", Paula is known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. Her credentials are endless including paneling on NPR's top show, Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!, and numerous television appearances such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly, Late Show with David Letterman.

Included on Comedy Central's Top 100 Comics of All Time

Tickets to Paula Poundstone are $45.00 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885.

Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.

Shayna Steele at The Ellen Theatre

Sunday, Sept. 25 - 7:30 PM

17 West Main Street, Historic Downtown Bozeman



Singer, Songwriter, and Broadway stage actress Shayna Steele performs a concert at The Ellen Theatre, Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 PM. She is the kind of singer your wonder why you've never heard of her, but once you do, you'll never forget. As seen on stage with artists like Bette Midler, Rihanna, and Kelly Clarkson, and in Broadway's Rent and Hairspray! Shayna now embarks on her first ever U.S. tour as a solo artist following the tremendous success of her album Rise, which reached #3 on the iTunes jazz charts. With a concert switching between originals, jazz standards, and R&B favorites, Shayna's voice is described by London Jazz News as unleashing "enough voltage to light up the West End!"

Tickets to Shayna Steele are $29.00 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885.

Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.

Glenn Miller Orchestra at The Ellen Theatre

Tuesday, Sept. 27 - 7:00 PM

17 West Main Street, Historic Downtown Bozeman

The World Famous Glenn Miller ORCHESTRA returns to The Ellen Theatre, Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 PM. Back for an evening of live big band and dancing, sure to put you "In the Mood" for a good time! This 19-piece powerhouse group will perform favorites of the great American songbook, including "Moonlight Serenade", "Chattanooga Choo-Choo", "Tuxedo Junction", and many more. Remember to bring your dancing shoes! There will be room to 'cut a rug'.

Tickets to the Glenn Miller Orchestra are $23.75 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885.

Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.

