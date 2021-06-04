The Bozeman Symphony's Music Director to Participate in Danish National Symphony Orchestra's 2021 Malko Competition

The Bozeman Symphony has announced that Music Director Norman Huynh was selected from a record-breaking 612 applicants to participate in the Danish National Symphony Orchestra's 2021 Malko Competition for young conductors. Huynh is one of 24 participants chosen from around the world, representing 14 different countries, to compete in this prestigious competition that takes place every three years in Copenhagen, Denmark, since 1965.

Huynh is honored to represent Bozeman, Montana, and the greater United States as he competes against the world's elite conductors on the DR Koncerthuset podium. Only one young conductor will win first prize, a check for 20,000 Euros and conducting contracts with several European symphony orchestras.

In the Danish National Symphony Orchestra's press release, Chief Conductor Fabio Luisi and chairman of the Malko Competition jury, said, "Not only have we had an exceptionally wide field of applicants for this year's competition in spite of the pandemic. We are pleased to see the very high standard of the candidates. This is truly the young world elite in a discipline that demands excellent musical and personal skills from the young people."

To apply to this prestigious competition, applicants must be under 35 years of age and have studied to become or have become a professional conductor. Each applicant was required to send in a video recording that was highly scrutinized by an international pre-jury. Like Huynh, all 24 finalists this year already have promising conducting careers and are ready to compete at the highest level.

"When Norman auditioned as a finalist for the position of Music Director with the Bozeman Symphony it was clear to the search committee along with many individuals who contributed to that process that Norman is a rising star. It is incredibly exciting to have Norman participating in this prestigious competition, representing the Bozeman Symphony, Bozeman, Montana, and the region. Norman is putting the arts and culture that exists in Bozeman on display to an international audience. He is a wonderful example of the caliber of talent reflected in our growing community and young professionals relocating here. I hope that the community can recognize his achievements and take every opportunity to engage with Norman, the musicians of the orchestra and choir, and the exciting 2021-2022 concert season that is planned," said Emily Paris-Martin, Executive Director of the Bozeman Symphony.

The 2021 Malko Competition from June 7 - 12, 2021, is made up of three rounds ending with a finale, where the top three participants will compete for first place. Viewers can watch Huynh compete live during round one at 8:15 am (MST) on Monday, June 7, 2021, streamed worldwide on the Malko Competition's website (www.malkocompetition.dk). In addition, the Bozeman Symphony will give live updates on its website and social media platforms with Huynh's progress throughout the competition.

For more information about the 2021 Malko Competition, please contact the Bozeman Symphony at (406) 585-9774 or info@bozemansymphony.org.

Norman Huynh, Music Director - a??American conductor Norman Huynh continues to establish his reputation as one of classical music's most adventurous ambassadors. Hailed for the exuberance with which he leads orchestras across Europe, Asia, and North America, Huynh has received equal renown for his ability to attract new audiences to the orchestra. The 2020 season inaugurated his tenure as Music Director of the Bozeman Symphony, joining an existing appointment as Associate Conductor for the Oregon Symphony.

Huynh has attained international prominence in the first years of his career, most recently through an invitation to the Bruno Walter Young Conductor Preview, a selective showcase hosted by the League of American Orchestras.