The Acting Company Brings THE THREE MUSKETEERS To Alberta Bair Theater

The Acting Company - The Three Musketeers is coming to the ABT stage in just 3 weeks. You don't want to miss this famous tale that shares a great message. This performance is on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

This world premiere adaptation commissioned by The Acting Company will draw inspiration from an astonishing secret-that Dumas' father, General Alex Dumas, was the highest-ranking person of Color in a Western military until our own time. This adaptation will shed new light on this swashbuckling adventure and give a favorite story new importance. An inspiring tale filled with laughter and adventure, The Three Musketeers is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valour can change the world.

Written by Kirsten Childs, From the Novel by Alexandre Dumas, Directed by Kent Gash.

The cast features TorÃ©e Alexandre, Zoe Anastassiou, Edwin Brown III, Darius Deon, Sam EncarnaciÃ³n, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Ty Camren Hawthorne, Travis Raeburn, Christopher Then, William Oliver Watkins, Eunice Woods and Caro Zeller.

The production will feature Scenic Design by Ed Haynes, Jr., Lighting Design by Dawn Chiang, Sound and Music by Lindsay Jones, Costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, Fight Direction by J. David Brimmer, Choreography by Byron Easley, Voice and Speech Coach Xavier Clark, Casting by Victor Vazquez, X Casting, Intimacy Coordination by Ann James, and Stage Management by Melissa Richter.

As part of the First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series, this performance is sponsored by CushingTerrell, Sam & Judy McDonald, ClockTower Inn/Stella's Bakery, Hot 101.9, 98.5 The Wolf, 105.1 The Bone, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $37, $27, $17 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.