Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Acting Company Brings THE THREE MUSKETEERS To Alberta Bair Theater

An inspiring tale filled with laughter and adventure,Â The Three MusketeersÂ is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valour can change the world.

Feb. 06, 2023 Â 
The Acting Company Brings THE THREE MUSKETEERS To Alberta Bair Theater

The Acting Company - The Three Musketeers is coming to the ABT stage in just 3 weeks. You don't want to miss this famous tale that shares a great message. This performance is on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

This world premiere adaptation commissioned by The Acting Company will draw inspiration from an astonishing secret-that Dumas' father, General Alex Dumas, was the highest-ranking person of Color in a Western military until our own time. This adaptation will shed new light on this swashbuckling adventure and give a favorite story new importance. An inspiring tale filled with laughter and adventure, The Three Musketeers is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valour can change the world.

Written by Kirsten Childs, From the Novel by Alexandre Dumas, Directed by Kent Gash.

The cast features TorÃ©e Alexandre, Zoe Anastassiou, Edwin Brown III, Darius Deon, Sam EncarnaciÃ³n, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Ty Camren Hawthorne, Travis Raeburn, Christopher Then, William Oliver Watkins, Eunice Woods and Caro Zeller.

The production will feature Scenic Design by Ed Haynes, Jr., Lighting Design by Dawn Chiang, Sound and Music by Lindsay Jones, Costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, Fight Direction by J. David Brimmer, Choreography by Byron Easley, Voice and Speech Coach Xavier Clark, Casting by Victor Vazquez, X Casting, Intimacy Coordination by Ann James, and Stage Management by Melissa Richter.

As part of the First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series, this performance is sponsored by CushingTerrell, Sam & Judy McDonald, ClockTower Inn/Stella's Bakery, Hot 101.9, 98.5 The Wolf, 105.1 The Bone, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $37, $27, $17 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




Parsons Dance Bring Their Energized Contemporary Dance ToÂ Alberta Bair Theater Photo
Parsons Dance Bring Their Energized Contemporary Dance ToÂ Alberta Bair Theater
Parsons Dance comes to Alberta Bair Theater in just three weeks. On Wednesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. this contemporary dance company will share a performance you don't want to miss.
Katy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Announced AtÂ Alberta Bair Theater Photo
Katy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Announced AtÂ Alberta Bair Theater
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss take the Alberta Bair Theater stage together on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30PM.
LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Alberta Bair Next Month Photo
LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Alberta Bair Next Month
Legally Blonde - The MusicalÂ is coming to Alberta Bair Theater! Join in on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m.Â 
WYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers Program Photo
WYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers Program
WYO PLAY, a program of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center, is accepting applications from students to be involved in the Future Filmmakers Program in February and March.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Alberta Bair Next MonthLEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Alberta Bair Next Month
January 26, 2023

Legally Blonde - The MusicalÂ is coming to Alberta Bair Theater! Join in on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m.Â 
WYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers ProgramWYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers Program
January 25, 2023

WYO PLAY, a program of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center, is accepting applications from students to be involved in the Future Filmmakers Program in February and March.Â 
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In FebruaryKathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In February
January 21, 2023

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will appear on the WYO Stage together (at last) Sunday February 19 at 4pm.
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYOEVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO
January 20, 2023

Experience The Everly Brothers at the WYO Friday February 17 at 7pm. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, The Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don & Phil Everly.
TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next MonthTAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month
January 18, 2023

Take3 ignites the WYO stage Friday February 10 at 7pm. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the worldâ€™s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys.Â 
share