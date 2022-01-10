Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Talisk Announced at The Ellen Theatre

This Valentine's Day, treat your sweetheart to an exciting night of live music! Dubbed “Folk Band of the Year” by BBC Radio.

Jan. 10, 2022  

TALISK, one of Scotland's most popular folk-based groups, performs for Ellen Theatre audiences on Feb. 14 at 7:00 PM.

This Valentine's Day, treat your sweetheart to an exciting night of live music! Dubbed "Folk Band of the Year" by BBC Radio - Mohsen Amini, Graeme Armstrong, and Benedict Morris have garnered a die-hard following after appearing at major folk festivals across the globe and reaching Number 1 on the iTunes World Music Charts. Talisk has been lauded by leading world music magazine Songlines as...

"Incredibly infectious and endearing... fresh, invigorating, accomplished."


Tickets to Talisk are $27.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are required for attendance.


