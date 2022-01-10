Talisk Announced at The Ellen Theatre

TALISK, one of Scotland's most popular folk-based groups, performs for Ellen Theatre audiences on Feb. 14 at 7:00 PM.

This Valentine's Day, treat your sweetheart to an exciting night of live music! Dubbed "Folk Band of the Year" by BBC Radio - Mohsen Amini, Graeme Armstrong, and Benedict Morris have garnered a die-hard following after appearing at major folk festivals across the globe and reaching Number 1 on the iTunes World Music Charts. Talisk has been lauded by leading world music magazine Songlines as...

"Incredibly infectious and endearing... fresh, invigorating, accomplished."



Tickets to Talisk are $27.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are required for attendance.