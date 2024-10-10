TOOTSIE Comes to the WYO This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2024 WYO Premiere set for Oct. 19 will feature Tootsie, a musical comedy focused on chasing dreams and the antics utilized to do so.

Tootsie, based on the 1982 movie by the same name, follows Michael Dorsey, a talented actor with a reputation of being difficult, who runs into some trouble after taking on a female persona in an attempt to land a job. Hilarity ensues as Dorsey tries to navigate relationships and work as two different people.

The production features an all-local cast of 17 talented individuals and a band comprised of 12 locals who keep the show hopping.

“This show is a lot of fun and features a ton of great talent,” said Erin Butler, executive director at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. “You’ll be laughing the entire night, and you might learn some lessons along the way.”

The Premiere evening will include passed hors d’oeuvres from the Sheridan High School Pro Start class along with specialty cocktails at the cash bar. As always, attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume in the theme of the show or in whatever attire is inspiring!

Tickets for the premiere cost $75, and are available at wyotheater.com, by calling 307-672-9084 or at the box office at 42 N. Main St. Tickets are also available for encores set for Oct. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 24-26 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the encores cost $29 for adults, $27 for seniors and $23 for students.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More