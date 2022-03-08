THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to MCT in April

What began as an extremely popular animated cartoon on Nickelodeon (seen in more than 170 countries) has become a full-blown Broadway musical that in 2018 received 12 Tony award nominations and the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical! The final entree of the 2021-2022 Missoula Community Theatre à la carte season is a story of hope, joy and overcoming adversity when we work together to save our world. In this case, the world is under the sea and the most unusual hero is a sea sponge...known simply as SpongeBob SquarePants.

Bikini Bottom is an undersea city full of colorful, happy characters and their yellow sea sponge friend, SpongeBob SquarePants. Life goes on swimmingly until Mt. Humongous, a local volcano, threatens to erupt within 48 hours. Knowing this would end their happy existence, the other inhabitants of Bikini Bottom turn to SpongeBob, hoping his optimism and courage will save the day! The show's music score is loaded with original songs by Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Plain White T's and many more talented artists, for which MCT plans for a live orchestra.

Heather Adams is the show's director, James Rio is the music director and Paisley Thornton is the choreographer. Adams is experiencing SpongeBob for the first time, saying "I wasn't familiar with the cartoon or the musical before diving into this project, but I am now obsessed! The music and script are clever, and the message of kindness, love and inclusivity make it an unexpectedly touching and heartfelt show. But hold on to your seats! Expect the unexpected with the wild romp into Bikini Bottom. Costumes will be off the hook and the cast is outta this world. There will be something for everyone and it's a party we all need to experience!"

Performances are scheduled for April 29-May 1, May 6-8 and 12-15, 2022, at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets available at www.MCTinc.org, by calling (406) 728-7529 or the MCT box office M-F, Noon to 5pm. There are two additional events to enjoy. On Saturday, April 30th, there is a special Brunch with SpongeBob at 11AM, followed by an early matinee at 1PM. Contact Beth Frazee at bfrazee@MCTinc.org for more information. On Thursday, May 12th is MCT's 10th Sensory Friendly performance, for people of all ages who are on the autism spectrum and those with sensory sensitivities, their families and caregivers.

Nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical is a production of the Missoula Community Theatre and is sponsored by First Security Bank and Madison Creek Furnishings.