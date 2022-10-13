THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes To Whitefish With Over 100 Students

One of the most popular animated shows of all time - SpongeBob Squarepants - gets the full Broadway musical treatment October 22 & 23 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. Alpine Theatre Project presents The SpongeBob Musical, featuring 110 students in Grades 1-8 from across the Valley.

The production is part of Alpine Theatre Project's "ATP Kids' after-school theatre education program, where students build confidence, creativity, and collaboration skills through work on a full theatre production.

"We're thrilled to introduce this hilarious and unexpectedly charming musical to the Valley," says ATP ARtistic Director, Betsi Morrison, "It keeps all the goofiness of the TV show, but also features songs from a roster of pop, rock, country, and hip hop superstars."

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob musical became an unlikely sleeper Broadway hit when it opened in 2017 - shattering expectations and drawing rave reviews. The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and boasts original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and David Bowie.

Hailed as a "life-changing" program by Valley parents & educators, ATP Kids was started in 2008 to develop valuable life skills in local students through the arts. It has grown to the largest theatre education program in the Flathead Valley with almost 3,000 students participating in the program since its founding. No student is ever turned away.

Alpine Theatre Project presents The SpongeBob Musical at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center October 22 & 23. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students and children. Patrons can order tickets at atpwhitefish.org or by calling 406-862-7469.