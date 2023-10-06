THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the WYO

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Trident Theatre will deliver a Halloween treat with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

The 1975 cult classic will be presented with a cast of local actors performing along with the film. Attendees are encouraged to wear show-themed costumes and a specialty cocktail will be available for purchase.

For those unfamiliar with the film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” centers around a young couple whose car breaks down near a castle, where they seek help and in the process discover an array of characters.

The so called “science-fiction double feature” will play a limited one-day only run during the spookiest time of the year.

“Since this has been an annual event in Sheridan for several years, it's exciting that Trident gets to perform this onstage with such a great cast,” said Aaron Odom, artistic director of Trident Theatre. “Besides that, it's just a fine time to let our hair down and do the Time Warp Again!.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Rated R.