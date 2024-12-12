THE NUTCRACKER to be Presented at Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre will present the return of Randy Pacheco as the guest artist performing the role of the Cavalier and Jessica McNeil as the Sugar Plum Fairy for this year's 27th Annual Nutcracker Ballet. Pacheco is a soloist for Ballet Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona. Pacheco is originally from Camagűey, Cuba and has been dancing with Ballet Arizona since 2015.

RMDT is a local 501c3 nonprofit performing arts organization that produces this annual weekend of performances which has become a cherished holiday tradition for so many in the surrounding area and even beyond as family, friends, and other Cody Nutcracker fans travel from all over the country to attend. This season RMDT is trying to start a trend by bringing attention to the many attendees that come from out of town. Please spread the word #codynutcrackerbroughtmehere! If out of town guests need hotel accommodation, reservations can be made directly through Moose Creek Lodge & Suites in Cody. When calling Moose Creek to book, mention the "Cody Nutcracker" and receive a discount!

RMDT's Production of The Nutcracker brings the classic Nutcracker tale to life set to Tchaikovsky's famous score. It is a magical event about an enchanted Christmas Party where Clara is the guest of honor. After the party, the audience is witness to Clara's vivid dreams about her Nutcracker who comes to her rescue and then brings her to a magical land of dancing snowflakes and sugar treats.

Dates for 2024 performances are Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 and Sunday, December 15, at 2:00 at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming. Save time, money, and guarantee yourself a seat buy purchasing tickets online. Tickets can also be purchased at the Cody or Powell Chamber of Commerce. All seats are reserved. Last year, Sunday's performance was completely sold out with Saturday's very close to sell out so don't delay in purchasing your tickets. If any tickets remain available to purchase at the door, service fees per ticket will be more than online.

