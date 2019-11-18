THE NUTCRACKER Announced At WYO Theater

The WYO Theater is proud to present San Diego Ballet in The Nutcracker on Thursday December 5, Friday December 6 at 7:30pm, and Saturday December 7 at 2pm. This holiday classic features the critically acclaimed San Diego Ballet alongside more than 50 local dancers all on the WYO stage!

San Diego Ballet is San Diego's premiere dance company. Founded in 1990 by Robin Morgan and featuring strong contemporary ballets created by award winning choreography Javier Velasco, San Diego Ballet has a large varied repertoire and continues to enjoy growth and critical acclaim with original pieces such as Sweet Synergy Suite (music of Jazz icon, Charles McPherson), Mambomania (music of Perez Prado), Luna Lunera (with poetry of Garcia Lorca and music composed by David Burge), Opus Swing (to music of Ellington, Miller and Goodman), Sweet Dreams (to the music of Patsy Cline) and The Brontes, (a musical based on the lives of the three historical sisters). San Diego Ballet has been voted #1 dance troupe by The Reader's poll of the SD Union/Tribune, Signonsandiego.com, BestOf San Diego.com., and the only Nutcracker in San Diego included in CBS-Los Angeles top picks of "So Cal's 5 Best Nutcrackers!"

Don't miss your chance to see The Nutcracker live at the WYO this December!





