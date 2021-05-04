Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LAST ROMANCE Will Be Performed at WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Next Month

The production stars Stu Healy, Pat Tomsovic, Norleen Healy and Dan Cole.

May. 4, 2021 Â 
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is delighted to present a very special local performance of The Last Romance by Joe DiPietro in the Mars Theater June 3 - 6, 2021. The Last Romance is directed by Kandi Davis with Music Direction by Kathy McNickle and stars Stu Healy, Pat Tomsovic, Norleen Healy and Dan Cole in a heart-warming comedy about the transformative power of love.

Stu Healy plays a widower named Ralph who discovers that a crush can make anyone feel young again. On an ordinary day in his routine life, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk-one that leads him to an unexpected second chance at love. Relying on a renewed boyish charm, Ralph attempts to woo the elegant, but distant, Carol (Norleen Healy). Defying Carol's reticence-and his lonely sister, Rose's (Pat Tomsovic) jealousy-Ralph embarks on the trip of a lifetime and regains a happiness that seemed all but lost.

This limited engagement is sponsored by Bill & Jane Rader, Gene & Kandi Davis, Bruce & Pat Tomsovic and the Witzel Family Foundation.


