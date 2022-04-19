THE GREAT GUITARS Comes to the WYO Theater in May

Guitar virtuosos Martin Taylor, Bruce Forman, and John Jorgenson create musical magic with "one night, three award-winning guitarists, and eighteen strings" on Tuesday May 10 at the WYO Theater.

The Great Guitars™ traces its colorful heritage back to the 1970's when the legendary jazz guitarists of that era toured the world and recorded together. Award-winning guitarist Martin Taylor, who replaced Herb Ellis to become part of the original group in the 1980's with the legendary Barney Kessel and Charlie Byrd, has revised the format for the 21st century-enlisting two of today's top jazz guitars players to co-create a brilliant program displaying guitar mastery, emotion, humor and musical fireworks.

Combining Taylor's award-winning virtuosic finger style with Forman's jaw-dropping technique, and Jorgenson's incredible musical versatility, the concert features solo, duet, and trio performances by these three acknowledged masters of fingerstyle, jazz and gypsy guitar. Between them, these three guitar greats have worked with artists ranging from Ray Brown to David Grisman, Donald Fagen to Wynton Marsalis, and Bonnie Raitt to Bob Dylan.

The Great Guitars is sponsored by the WYO's Major Season Sponsors and Mickey & Kathy McNickle and Kim & Mary Kay Love with additional support from Ken & Patty Richardson and Dave & Trudy Munsick.