THE FAB FOUR Tribute Show Comes to Alberta Bair

The event is on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Mar. 08, 2023  
The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute will perform The Beatles' "Rubber Soul" in its entirety, as well as a collection of their greatest hits, on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Alberta Bair Theater.

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude," The Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Tickets, $24.50, $34.50, $44.50 & $64.50 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




Ucross Art Gallery Opens Exhibition Featuring Recipients Of Its Award For Native American Visual Artists
The Ucross Art Gallery announces its most recent exhibition, “Field Guide: Teresa Baker + Anthony Hudson + Jessica Mehta + Eliza Naranjo Morse,” which is on view through July 30. “Field Guide” features art by the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists, including Teresa Baker (Mandan/Hidatsa) of Los Angeles, California; Anthony Hudson (Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians) of Portland, Oregon; Jessica Mehta (Cherokee Nation) of Portland, Oregon; and Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) of Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico.
Joshua Redman 3x3 Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Photo
Joshua Redman 3x3 Comes to Alberta Bair Theater
Jazz comes back to Billings in a big way. On Sunday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. ABT will welcome jazz icon Joshua Redman to the stage.
Joy Harjo receives Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts Photo
Joy Harjo receives Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts
Joy Harjo accepted the Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Saturday, February 25. Presented by Ucross, the renowned artist residency program, the award recognizes an individual’s extraordinary impact on the nation’s arts and letters.
Comedian Fortune Feimster Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This April Photo
Comedian Fortune Feimster Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This April
Just announced: Fortune Feimster is coming to Alberta Bair Theater on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m..

March 7, 2023

March 2, 2023

February 28, 2023

Harlem Quartet Comes to the ABT stage Next MonthHarlem Quartet Comes to the ABT stage Next Month
February 28, 2023

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Harlem Quartet to the stage on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. Since its public debut in 2006 at Carnegie Hall, the ensemble has thrilled audiences and students in 47 states as well as in the U.K., France, Belgium, Brazil, Panama, Canada, Venezuela, Japan, Ethiopia, and South Africa.
ABT Welcomes Ahn Trio and James Sewell Ballet Next MonthABT Welcomes Ahn Trio and James Sewell Ballet Next Month
February 24, 2023

 Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet to the ABT stage on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. 
