THE FAB FOUR Tribute Show Comes to Alberta Bair

The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute will perform The Beatles' "Rubber Soul" in its entirety, as well as a collection of their greatest hits, on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Alberta Bair Theater.

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude," The Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Tickets, $24.50, $34.50, $44.50 & $64.50 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.