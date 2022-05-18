THE DARK KNIGHT to Screen at The Ellen Theatre

The iconic Batman film THE DARK KNIGHT screens at The Ellen Theatre, Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 PM.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Christian Bale as Batman and features a career defining turn from Heath Ledger as the Joker. Packed with impressive action sequences, performances, and praised for its complex story, The Dark Knight is widely considered one of the greatest super-hero movies ever made.

Reserved seating is only $8.00. Wine, beer, and other concessions are available in the lobby starting at 6:30 PM and may be brought into the theatre. Purchase tickets online at TheEllenTheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.