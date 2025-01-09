News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE ALUMINUM SHOW Comes to the WYO This Month

The event is on Jan. 30, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

By: Jan. 09, 2025
THE ALUMINUM SHOW Comes to the WYO This Month Image
 A world where innovation meets imagination will come to the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Jan. 30, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., with The Aluminum Show. 

The performance combines cutting-edge technology, electrifying dance and mind-blowing visual effects, creating an experience like no other. Unleash your senses and watch as aluminum tubes and foil come to life, transforming the WYO stage into a futuristic playground. 

The performers manipulate these materials with extraordinary precision, crafting a visual spectacle that keeps you on the edge of your seat. This is the story of one man's incredible journey to a parallel universe of imagination made entirely of aluminum.

Tickets for the performance cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and military, $15 for students and $12 for children ages 12 and younger.




