Spectrum Window Cleaning Supports MCT in September

While the future is hard to see, it is possible to see the present through shiny, clean windows, all while supporting MCT.

Spectrum Window Cleaning of Missoula is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of MCT (Missoula Children's Theatre/Missoula Community Theatre) with a special gift. Sid Graef, owner of Spectrum, has chosen to donate 10% of all sales in the month of September in support of MCT.

Sid serves on the non-profit's Board of Directors and is aware of the current financial challenges faced during the pandemic. He decided this is an opportunity for his business to provide financial assistance to the company while also providing quality service to homes and businesses in Missoula, Lake and Ravalli counties.

In a statement, Sid said "Spectrum Window Cleaning would like to wish MCT a very happy 50th anniversary. We love supporting MCT because of its amazing impact on our children and our community! Throughout September, Spectrum is donating 10% of sales to MCT. Support MCT by supporting Spectrum! It's a win win!" Additionally, on Monday, September 28th, 100% of all sales will be donated to MCT.

For more information, Spectrum Window Cleaning can be reached at 406-544-4289 or www.spectrumwindowcleaning.com.

