SWAN LAKE Comes to Alberta Bair This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World Ballet Company will begin its 2024-2025 season with a new production of Swan Lake, one of the most beloved ballets of all time.

Now in its third full season, one of the country’s leading touring ballet companies brings entertaining original productions of classic ballets to cities across the United States.

“We believe that ballet is for everyone, and the response from audiences across the country has proven that. We are thrilled to bring Swan Lake to Billings,” said producer Gulya Hartwick, who co-founded the company with Sasha Gorskaya. “’Swan Lake’ is arguably the most iconic ballet of all time, and we encourage ballet-lovers and newcomers alike to experience the performance live while we’re in town.”

“Swan Lake” tells the story of a prince and his ill-fated love for a princess cursed to take the form of a swan. It is one of the most technically demanding in the ballet repertoire, including its signature 32 fouetté turns and the “Dance of the Little Swans.” The production features choreography by Nadezhda Kalinina, adapted from Marius Petipa’s traditional work, hand- painted sets and over 150 radiant costumes from Sergei Novikov.

“Our production of ‘Swan Lake’ features an incredible creative team who bring the heartbreaking tale to life,” said Gorskaya “We can’t wait to share this magical experience with audiences in Billings.”

“Swan Lake” is the first production of the World Ballet Company’s touring 2024-25 season, which will present the production 46 cities across the United States Sept. 19 - Nov. 24. The company’s season will continue with “The Nutcracker” Nov. 29 - Dec. 24 and the world premiere of “The Great Gatsby” Feb. 6 - May 18, 2025.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More