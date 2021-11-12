Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STORYHILL Announced at Ellen Theatre

pixeltracker

Known for their smart story songs and passionate harmonies, they have been likened to some of the greatest songwriting duos.

Nov. 12, 2021  

STORYHILL Announced at Ellen Theatre

Storyhill, the modern folk duo with Bozeman roots, performs for Ellen Theatre audiences on Dec. 8 at 7:30 PM. Hometown favorites Chris Cunningham and John Hermanson celebrate over 30 years of performing together, charting on Billboard and receiving critical acclaim.

Known for their smart story songs and passionate harmonies, they have been likened to some of the greatest songwriting duos - Simon & Garfunkel, the Indigo Girls, The Everly Brothers, and The Jayhawks.

Tickets to Storyhill are $29.00 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are encouraged. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.


Related Articles View More Montana Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Tee
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Tee
Spongebob Logo Zip Hoodie
Spongebob Logo Zip Hoodie
Wicked Show Art Pop Socket
Wicked Show Art Pop Socket

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: First Look at the FIDDLER ON THE ROOF National Tour
  • Andrea McArdle Returns To the RRazz Room at the Inn at Centre Bridge Next Month
  • Klea Blackhurst Brings Her Broadway Tune Filled Tribute To Bucks County Playhouse
  • MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET Will Premiere at Lancaster Opera House Next Month