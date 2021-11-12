STORYHILL Announced at Ellen Theatre

Storyhill, the modern folk duo with Bozeman roots, performs for Ellen Theatre audiences on Dec. 8 at 7:30 PM. Hometown favorites Chris Cunningham and John Hermanson celebrate over 30 years of performing together, charting on Billboard and receiving critical acclaim.

Known for their smart story songs and passionate harmonies, they have been likened to some of the greatest songwriting duos - Simon & Garfunkel, the Indigo Girls, The Everly Brothers, and The Jayhawks.

Tickets to Storyhill are $29.00 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are encouraged. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.