STAR WARS to Screen At The Ellen Theatre This Month

STAR WARS: EPISODE IV - A NEW HOPE hits The Ellen Theatre's big screen, Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 PM.

Winner of 7 Academy Awards (Including Best Original Score & Best Visual Effects), Star Wars remains one of the most celebrated films of all time. Director George Lucas' legendary start to the sci-fi saga, Episode IV introduces Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford as Han Solo, and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. Experience the Oscar-winning music & iconic SFX in surround sound!

Reserved seating is only $8.00. Wine, beer, and other concessions are available in the lobby starting at 6:30 PM and may be brought into the theatre. Purchase tickets online at TheEllenTheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.