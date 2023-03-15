Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Return to the WYO

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sheridan, to present the "Queen of Bluegrass," Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the WYO Theater Friday April 21 at 7pm. This performance marks the fourth time Rhonda and her band has performed in Sheridan - most recently in 2017 to a sold-out crowd!

Rhonda Vincent is a firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest bands in any genre of music today. Rhonda's passion for music evolved into a successful career in bluegrass; after being discovered by Grand Ole Opry Star "Jim Ed Brown," and later spending what she calls her musical college years recording for Giant Records; and learning about the music business from Nashville's best like James Stroud, Jack McFadden, and Stan Barnett. It was her pivotal bluegrass album "Back Home Again" that transformed Vincent into the All-American Bluegrass Girl, crowned the New Queen of Bluegrass by "The Wall Street Journal" in 2000.

Rhonda Vincent is a multi-award winner, with a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album as well as Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year, and an unprecedented seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Rhonda's lifelong dream came true when she was invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2020 and was inducted, a year later, in 2021.

Don't miss your chance to see the All-American Bluegrass Girl back in Sheridan while supporting the WYO and Big Brothers Big Sisters, Friday April 21!