Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Return to the WYO

The event is on Friday April 21.

Mar. 15, 2023  
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Return to the WYO

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sheridan, to present the "Queen of Bluegrass," Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the WYO Theater Friday April 21 at 7pm. This performance marks the fourth time Rhonda and her band has performed in Sheridan - most recently in 2017 to a sold-out crowd!

Rhonda Vincent is a firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest bands in any genre of music today. Rhonda's passion for music evolved into a successful career in bluegrass; after being discovered by Grand Ole Opry Star "Jim Ed Brown," and later spending what she calls her musical college years recording for Giant Records; and learning about the music business from Nashville's best like James Stroud, Jack McFadden, and Stan Barnett. It was her pivotal bluegrass album "Back Home Again" that transformed Vincent into the All-American Bluegrass Girl, crowned the New Queen of Bluegrass by "The Wall Street Journal" in 2000.

Rhonda Vincent is a multi-award winner, with a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album as well as Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year, and an unprecedented seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Rhonda's lifelong dream came true when she was invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2020 and was inducted, a year later, in 2021.

Don't miss your chance to see the All-American Bluegrass Girl back in Sheridan while supporting the WYO and Big Brothers Big Sisters, Friday April 21!



WYO Welcomes Larry Mitchell Back to the Stage
WYO Welcomes Larry Mitchell Back to the Stage
 The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center once again welcomes Grammy Award Winner and guitar-shredding artist Larry Mitchell to the WYO Stage. On Saturday April 1 at 7pm award-winning singer/songwriter Randi Driscoll will open the performance followed by Larry Mitchell who will be supported onstage by a few talented (and lucky) local bandmates.
Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet To Take The Stage At Alberta Bair Theater In One Week!
Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet To Take The Stage At Alberta Bair Theater In One Week!
Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet to the ABT stage on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. 
THE FAB FOUR Tribute Show Comes to Alberta Bair
THE FAB FOUR Tribute Show Comes to Alberta Bair
The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute will perform The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' in its entirety, as well as a collection of their greatest hits, on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Alberta Bair Theater.
Ucross Art Gallery Opens Exhibition Featuring Recipients Of Its Award For Native American
Ucross Art Gallery Opens Exhibition Featuring Recipients Of Its Award For Native American Visual Artists
The Ucross Art Gallery announces its most recent exhibition, “Field Guide: Teresa Baker + Anthony Hudson + Jessica Mehta + Eliza Naranjo Morse,” which is on view through July 30. “Field Guide” features art by the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists, including Teresa Baker (Mandan/Hidatsa) of Los Angeles, California; Anthony Hudson (Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians) of Portland, Oregon; Jessica Mehta (Cherokee Nation) of Portland, Oregon; and Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) of Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico.

