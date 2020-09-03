Registration is Now Open for The Missoula Children's Theatre's THE WIZARD OF OZ

The performance will take place Friday, Nov. 6.

The Missoula Children's Theatre has announced that registration is open for all of its local children's programming, beginning with the fall production of The Wizard of Oz. Rehearsals will be conducted every Tuesday and Thursday from Oct. 13-29 and every day (Monday-Friday) from Nov. 2-6. The performance will take place Friday, Nov. 6.

Open to ages K-12, The Wizard of Oz experience is a rehearsal process for a musical performance of MCT's original, newly revamped version of The Wizard of Oz. All registered students will participate in an audition, receive an age-appropriate role, attend specific rehearsals, and perform in the final production.

Differing from many of MCT's local production classes, participants will only attend rehearsals required for their character, and therefore may not be called for every session. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be distributed at the conclusion of the audition. Those registering must have a clear schedule to attend all rehearsals required for their role and be available for the scheduled performance on November 6. Registration is limited to 40 students.

Some of the roles available in this classic story are Dorothy, her dog Toto, the Tin Man, the Lion, Glinda and the Wicked Witch, the Wizard, the Green Guard, and Munchkins, among many others.

Rehearsals and the performance will take place at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. All current safety protocols of social distancing, wearing masks, frequent handwashing, and sanitizing of the facility are in place, for the safety of The Wizard of Oz participants.

Register at MCTinc.org. Questions can be directed to education@MCTinc.org. Please note that all dates and times are subject to change.

