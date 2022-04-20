RENT Returns To Whitefish After 11 Years

Alpine Theatre Project is bringing back one of the most generation-defining musicals of the modern era - the Pulitzer Prize winning RENT - after 11 years. The special "school edition" of the musical also marks the return of its ATP Kids high school program back to the Whitefish Performing Arts Center after 2 years. The production runs April 29 through May 1.

"RENT is just one of those groundbreaking pieces of musical theatre that stand as cultural touchstones - like Hair, or Hamilton," says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. "Its message of hope through struggle, community, love, and friendship, resonates so deeply. It's also a perfect way for this age group to explore these grand themes, however challenging it may be at times. This carefully edited version keeps the musical intact while making it more age-appropriate."

This is the Spring session of the popular ATP Kids education program, which involves 36 students from 8 different middle and high schools around the Valley. This session is no stranger to challenges either. Its last two sessions included an outdoor production of Godspell in a parking lot, and 2020's video production of Young Frankenstein, the first musical ever rehearsed and recorded entirely in isolation.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

"This is theatre at its best - moving, passionate, and unapologetically joyous," said Morrison.

The ATP Kids theatre education program was started in 2008 to foster confidence, creativity, collaboration, and empathy in local students through performance. It has grown to the largest theatre education program in the Flathead Valley with almost 3,000 students participating in the program since its founding. No student is ever turned away.

Alpine Theatre Project presents RENT School Edition April 29 & 30 at 7pm and May 1 at 4pm at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center (127 Spokane Ave) in Whitefish. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students and children. Patrons can order tickets at atpwhitefish.org or by calling 406-862-7469.