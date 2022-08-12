ATP Concludes Summer Season With Beatles Celebration

Alpine Theatre Project ends its busy summer season with a 2-performance of "Here Comes the Sun," a celebration of the music of The Beatles, August 19-20 at 8pm at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center.

This 5-man band of college friends brings the popular hits and the "B-sides" of the most influential musical group ever - the Beatles. From Broadway, Lincoln Center, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, these performers combine their unique talents to create a fresh and vibrant concert experience.

Included in the band is Dustin Brayley, vocalist with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which was named the #11 top touring band of all-time, just behind the Grateful Dead. Brayley relocated to Whitefish in 2020 from Los Angeles and now performs and teaches in Whitefish with Alpine Theatre Project and with his wife, Broadway actress, Meredith Patterson.

Here Comes the Sun celebrates the music of The Beatles without crossing over into outright mimicry. By using 5 artists to recreate the "Fab Four," Here Comes the Sun is able to perform much of the Beatles song catalog live without the use of pre-recorded tracks or effects, especially since the Beatles got more and more adventurous in the recording studio in time.

"This caps off an incredible summer," says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. "What better way to end our summer season with a high-energy night of some of rock's greatest music performed by incredible musicians?"

Alpine Theatre Project presents Here Comes the Sun at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, 127 Spokane Avenue, in Downtown Whitefish. This concert is sponsored by Glacier Bank & The Pine Lodge. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting atpwhitefish.org or calling 406-862-7469.