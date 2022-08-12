Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ATP Concludes Summer Season With Beatles Celebration

Here Comes the Sun will play August 19-20 at 8pm at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center.

Register for Montana News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  

ATP Concludes Summer Season With Beatles Celebration

Alpine Theatre Project ends its busy summer season with a 2-performance of "Here Comes the Sun," a celebration of the music of The Beatles, August 19-20 at 8pm at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center.

This 5-man band of college friends brings the popular hits and the "B-sides" of the most influential musical group ever - the Beatles. From Broadway, Lincoln Center, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, these performers combine their unique talents to create a fresh and vibrant concert experience.

Included in the band is Dustin Brayley, vocalist with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which was named the #11 top touring band of all-time, just behind the Grateful Dead. Brayley relocated to Whitefish in 2020 from Los Angeles and now performs and teaches in Whitefish with Alpine Theatre Project and with his wife, Broadway actress, Meredith Patterson.

Here Comes the Sun celebrates the music of The Beatles without crossing over into outright mimicry. By using 5 artists to recreate the "Fab Four," Here Comes the Sun is able to perform much of the Beatles song catalog live without the use of pre-recorded tracks or effects, especially since the Beatles got more and more adventurous in the recording studio in time.

"This caps off an incredible summer," says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. "What better way to end our summer season with a high-energy night of some of rock's greatest music performed by incredible musicians?"

Alpine Theatre Project presents Here Comes the Sun at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, 127 Spokane Avenue, in Downtown Whitefish. This concert is sponsored by Glacier Bank & The Pine Lodge. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting atpwhitefish.org or calling 406-862-7469.





From This Author - Team BWW


Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Fall 2022 Lineup Of 'Groundbreaking' Big Screen Classics
August 12, 2022

The Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') today announced the fall lineup for its 2022 Big Screen Classics series. In a nod to both the beloved independent cinema's long track record of showcasing innovative, boundary-pushing works of film, art and the start of construction on its expanded space, the theme of this year's series is Groundbreaking Films.
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Waltzes Its Way On To The Union Avenue Opera Stage
August 12, 2022

Following a successful run of Verdi's Falstaff that critics hailed as 'musical perfection,' 'an effervescent treat,' 'delightful,' and 'not to be missed,' Union Avenue Opera is preparing for the final production of its 28th Festival Season featuring four performances of Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed A Little Night Music.
John Bell Will Appear in Edinburgh at Australia Pop Up Venue
August 12, 2022

One of Australia's most distinguished theatre artists, John Bell, arguably Australia's most acclaimed and prolific actor-director, will present his one-man show at the Edinburgh Festival.
Jennifer Ashley Tepper Is Answering Your Theatre Questions with New Series, Broadway Deep Dive
August 12, 2022

Do you have a burning Broadway question? Dying to know more about an obscure Broadway fact? Broadway historian and self-proclaimed theatre nerd Jennifer Ashley Tepper is here to help with her new series, Broadway Deep Dive.
The Lowell Chamber Orchestra Announces Its Fourth Season
August 12, 2022

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra just announced its fourth season, with five free concerts that look to entertain, educate, and enlighten Lowell audiences.