Powerful Pulitzer Prize Winning Musical NEXT TO NORMAL Makes It's Missoula Debut With A Cast Of Notable Actors 

Performances run September 22 – October 1 at Westside Theatre.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Making its much anticipated Missoula debut, Next to Normal is being produced at Westside Theatre by AM Theatrical, September 22 - October 1, 2022.

Having been awarded several Tony Awards, and the esteemed 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this rock-infused musical tackles important issues as it explores how one suburban household copes with grief, crisis, and mental illness. With book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, it boasts somewhat of a 'cult following' and is prominent on many actors' and creatives' bucket lists.

The cast is an eclectic group of actors inhabiting the 6 demanding roles: UM Voice, Opera & Musical Theatre faculty member Dr. David Cody, local educator Petrea Torma, independent musicians/actors Stephen Jay Clement and Renee Ross, UM student Nick Monsos, and Fort Peck Summer Theatre Artistic Director Andy Meyers.

The production is directed by MCT Artistic Director Joseph Martinez, with Scott Koljonen as musical director, leading the 8-piece band which infuses electric and classical instruments.

This production's goal is a community event to raise suicide prevention and mental health awareness and give the community a space to discuss openly the resources in our community, so stick around after the performances for an opportunity to discuss the themes in the show with a panel of Missoula mental health experts and related professionals.

The mission of AM Theatrical is to encourage engagement in the arts by producing performances that reflect the served community; presenting events that benefit groups in need; supporting artistic educational opportunities; and creating theatre focused on inspiring young audiences.

Performances are September 22 - October 1; Thursday - Saturday at 7:00pm, at Westside Theatre, located at 1200 Shakespeare St, Missoula.

Seating is limited: for tickets and more information, visit thewestsidetheatre.com.


