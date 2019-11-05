Popular Shakespeare Comedy To Open At UM Next Week

The University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance will perform "Twelfth Night," William Shakespeare's most popular comedy, this month.

Directed by UM theatre Professor Bernadette Sweeney, "Twelfth Night" will show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-16, 20-23 and 30, as well as at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24 and Dec. 1. All performances take place in the Masquer Theatre in UM's Performing Arts and Radio/Television Center.

General admission tickets cost $20, while senior and student tickets cost $16. Admission for children 12 and under is $10. Call the UMArts Box Office at 406-243-4581 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for tickets, or order online at http://www.umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/.

The play was first performed at London's Globe Theatre in February 1602 as a tribute to the days between Christmas and Epiphany. The tale celebrates the spirit of the Renaissance Period's "Feast of Fools" festival that marked the end of the holiday season - a night for revelries and disruption, a time for topsy-turvy celebrations in which servants dressed as their masters, and an evening during which men and women took a walk, quite literally, in one another's shoes. It is the story of twins separated in a shipwreck, of mistaken and manufactured identity, of pranks, costumes, and mischief.

Brimming with some of Shakespeare's most poetic and beloved language, as well as multiple earnest love stories and musical interludes, "Twelfth Night" is often recognized as the Bard's most popular comedy.

"'Twelfth Night' is a play about love, and how precious it is, wherever and however we find it," Sweeney said. "In this work, Shakespeare challenges us to live life to the utmost and to find joy."

For more information, contact Sweeney at 406-241-9113 or bernadette1.sweeney@umontana.edu.

A complete schedule of UM School of Theatre & Dance productions for the academic year is available at http://www.umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/Season/19-20-season.php.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You