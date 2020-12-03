Orphan Girl Children's Theatre Presents THE WONDERING EYE OF CHRISTMAS

Orphan Girl Children's Theatre, located in Butte, Montana, is helping bring the holiday spirit into your home with The Wondering Eye of Christmas by Cole Cunningham. Join us for this new radio-style play, inspired by the poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, and generously sponsored by NorthWestern

Energy!

Directed by Jackie Vetter and presented live - streamed performance via Zoom Webinar, The Wondering Eye of Christmas runs December 11, 12, 18, 19 at 7 pm MST and 13** and

20th** at 2 pm MST. This season show is free and family friendly.

Two casts featuring over 35 casts members from Montana, California, Florida and New York and ready to share their talent with you in this wonderful night of theatre!

Ticket reservations are available

here: https://orphangirlchildrenstheatr.simpletix.com/e/61302.

Due to the rising cases of COVID -19 and the theatre still being closed, all shows will be performed as a live streamed event during the run of the show. All rehearsals were

conducted through ZOOM and we were able to provide all participants with Set pieces, props and lighting elements to create their own show space. Orphan Girl Children's Theatre will remain in compliance with State and Local Health directives until further notice.

