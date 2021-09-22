New Musical, SORRY!, Debuts On The Alpine Theatre Project Stage

SORRY!, a new original musical comedy by multi-instrumentalist and producer Erica Von Kleist will premier at Alpine Theatre Project in its first staged concert performance. With book, music, lyrics, and orchestration by Ms. von Kleist, SORRY! is a story about a young woman in corporate America named Carly who struggles to find her sense of self-worth and confidence. She's regularly ridiculed by her male co-workers for her giant breasts but finds a friend in the cute barista at the local coffee shop who helps her realize that "good guys" exist. Her best bud Angela grapples with an overly religious mother, an abusive boyfriend, and learns some life-changing news after an awkward but clinical appointment with a hot male gynecologist.

This production will feature several notable Montana-based actors, including award-winning filmmakers David Blair and Mikey Winn, as well as sportscasting legend Tony Hernandez. This show was originally conceived under the title "Boobs!" and was presented as a reading at The Tank in New York in March 2019. Since then the story has undergone revisions and features new songs and puppetry! Erica's inspiration for the show comes from years performing as an orchestra pit member on Broadway (The Addams Family, Chorus Line, Gypsy), as well as having had experiences being a woman in the male-dominated jazz world.

Performances for SORRY! will take place at Alpine Theatre Project in Whitefish, MT on September 30th, October 1st, and 2nd. For more information visit www.ericavonkleist.com.