Nervous Theater Makes Their Missoula Debut With an Immersive Production of THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE

The nomadic theatrical collective presents their radically reimagined production of Bertolt Brecht's urgent political fable. A multitude of colorful characters are played by only four actors in this wandering, site-specific production which premieres at the Tinworks Art warehouse in Bozeman before heading to Missoula.

In the outbreak of war, a mother abandons her son. Grusha, a kitchen maid, rescues the child and embarks on a perilous journey. "Terrible is the temptation to be good..."

​Brecht's intensely political and deeply human story exposes the destructive power of ownership, as well as the arbitrary nature of justice. The play asks, "how do we decide who is best fit to care for our community?"

Director Connor Berkompas says of the production, "Nervous Theatre will redirect this essential question to the Missoula community in a playful, immersive, and engaging new adaptation. Our production brings the audience directly into the conversation from the moment they enter the space."

"You'll never see Brecht done like this anywhere else," says Danielle N. Sather, who plays Grusha. "Creating Nervous Theatre's adaptation has been collaborative, intentionally spontaneous, and includes lots of cardio."

The Caucasian Chalk Circle is directed by Berkompas and created in collaboration with the company, which includes Danielle N. Sather, Isabel Shaida, Gabriel Taurman and Sympathie the Clown.

Nervous Theatre is a nomadic theatrical collective currently based in Bozeman, Montana. The group recently premiered Strange Mating Calls, an experiential performance presented at the Tinworks Art 2021 exhibition. Previous works include the theatre/film hybrid MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW (a riff on Three Sisters) and a touring production of The Maids. More information can be found at nervoustheatre.com

The Caucasian Chalk Circle runs August 5 and 6 at The Westside Theater. Performances start at 7:30pm.. Doors open at 7pm. Please note: Throughout the performance, patrons will be asked to move to and from different seating configurations. Nervous Theatre aims to make this immersive event as accessible as possible. Please reach out to info@nervoustheatre.com with any concerns regarding mobility. There will be no late seating due to the immersive nature of the staging. Run time: 90 minutes. Tickets are $18 online or $20 at the door (cash only).

To purchase tickets online, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187682®id=100&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D140953?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

To learn more, visit nervoustheatre.com

The Westside Theatre is located at 1200 Shakespeare St. Ste. #2, Missoula, MT 59802