Montana Repertory Theater Announces 'Pick What You Pay' 2021-22 Season

This season, tickets for every performance of every show at Montana Repertory Theatre will be available at Pick What You Pay prices.

Pick What You Pay is exactly what it sounds like. You get to choose what you pay for a ticket to our shows. When you purchase online, you'll choose from a list of price options. When you buy tickets in person or by calling our box office, you name your price.

Learn more at https://montanarep.com/pick-what-you-pay.

The full season lineup is as follows:

Back To School

By Vivian J.O. Barnes, Margaret E. Douglas, Jean Ann Douglass, Sam Myers, Brian Quijada

Join us for a drink at Western Cider, then board a bus, where the show starts with a time-hopping, existential trip to Willard Alternative School. At the school, learn what really happens in the teachers' lounge, attend a late-night séance in the gym, turn in your chorus class homework, and experience the moment when a talented student finds his voice. Plus, you can only see these brand new, world-premiere plays at The Rep.

Tickets go on sale September 8

Performance Dates: September 22-25 and September 29-October 2

Hearth: A Yuletide Tale

by Tyson Gerhardt

Featuring The Recession Special

On a cold December night, a young boy wanders off into a world of ragpickers, tramps, and buskers struggling to survive the winter. As they share their songs and stories, he hatches a plan to help them. But one wrong step could upset the balance of a way of life already on the edge. What begins as an act of childhood rebellion becomes a window into the wonder and the cruelty of the world.

Tickets go on sale November 26

Performance Dates:

December 9-11 in the Masquer Theatre

December 16-18 at the Zootown Arts Community Center

The Castle With A Thousand Lights

By Sam Myers

Toby and Melissa have been friends since they were little kids. Now they're in high school, and something's changed-- they're starting to wonder if maybe they don't actually have that much in common. As they try to figure out who they're becoming, they tell each other a story: in a remote little town nestled in the mountains of a magical faraway land (which looks a lot like Montana), an evil warlock builds a castle on a hill and starts causing trouble. It's up to two kids (who look a lot like Toby and Melissa) to figure out how to stop the warlock. Is there a story big enough and true enough to bridge the space between two friends?

Tickets go on sale February 18

Performance Dates: March 4-6

Followed by a statewide tour.

Re-entry

By Emily Ackerman & KJ Sanchez

An unflinching look at the lives of Marines getting ready for and returning from combat, ReEntry is a docudrama based on real interviews with U.S. service members and their families. Honest, moving, and surprisingly funny, this play explores the challenges of reintegrating into home and community after tours of duty overseas.

Tickets go on sale March 24

Performance Dates: April 7-10 and April 13-17 in Missoula