Missoula Children's Theatre to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY young@Part

MCT’s Next Step Prep Presents will launch the 2024-2025 Youth Series with a ‘snap-snappy’ version of The Addams Family young@Part. This 65-minute version of the ridiculously popular Broadway musical is rated PG and will be performed live on stage, Saturday, July 20th at 6PM and Sunday, July 21st at 4PM & 6PM.

The talented cast will introduce you to all the kooky and creepy characters you know and love. Gomez and

Morticia Addams and their wacky family strive to fit into the non-kooky, non-creepy neighborhood as they

grapple with the fact their daughter, Wednesday, has fallen in love with a ‘sweet, respectable’ boy from

school. Bringing the two families to meet for a lovely dinner was a great idea until family secrets, having

been locked away, are revealed after a series of mishaps and intentional trickery threaten to ruin

relationships. A storm plunges them into darkness and the evening is headed towards disaster. Can they all

find common ground? (above-ground, that is).

Greg Boris, Managing Director of Next Step Prep, is impressed by the talent and commitment of the cast,

remarking that "We have a talented group of kids putting together a show in something similar to

professional Summer Stock, with only 48 hours total rehearsal time (in our case spread over a period of 4

weeks).” Teamed up again to lead the artistic crew are Abigail Gilbert (Director) and Kelsey Seals

(Choreographer).

The excitement began June 24th with in-person training from exceptional guest artists, most with Broadway

résumés, including Dan Sharkey, Andy Taylor, Alet Taylor, Heather Adams, and Kylie Lopuch. Current and

past Broadway guest instructors on Zoom from across the country are Kevin Chamberlin, Jeff Kready and

Chryssie Whitehead.

The Addams Family young@part is sponsored by Missoula Pediatric Dentistry and Langel & Associates.

Performances are Saturday, July 20th at 6PM and Sunday, July 21st at 4 & 6PM. Tickets on sale now at

www.MCTinc.org, (406) 728-7529 Noon to 5PM, M-F and one hour before show time.

