Missoula Children's Theatre Streams ROBIN HOOD

Laugh all the way to magical, mythical Sherwood Forest Jan. 2-11 with the Missoula Children's Theatre family-friendly production of Robin Hood! Stream from the comfort of your own home for $10 (plus service fee).

With wacky humor and an original score brought to life by a cast of local students, MCT's Robin Hood is a fresh new look at a legendary outlaw in a legendary time. The Robin Hood winter break rehearsal process began just days after Christmas.

Watch Robin Hood and his Merry Band of colorful characters seek the help of the Foresters, manage to waylay the Aristocrats and set out to rescue Maid Marion and Marion's Maid. Prince John tries to stay calm as his Sheriff, guards and horsemen botch Robin's arrest thanks to the aromatic Skunks. Director Dory Lerew noted that all of that action has been accomplished on the MCT stage with a smaller than usual cast size, and many of the cast members are taking on more responsibility. She's been impressed with the cast's focus and creativity, and her only complaint is that "my face hurts from smiling so much this week."

The production is available for streaming at MCTinc.org.