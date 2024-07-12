Missoula Children's Theatre Presents LET IT BE- A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



So, there were these 4 guys from England who in the 1960s transformed the music industry with their unconventional recording techniques, catchy pop/rock fusion style, and lyrics that speak beautifully to the human experience. Let It Be- A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles will portray those themes through the story of teenage friends navigating their world at the height of the Vietnam War.

The Missoula Children's Theatre's Performing Arts Camp (PAC) began on July 28th at Flathead Lake, where nearly 100 campers from the United States and Canada will return to Missoula for LIVE performances of this exciting show. The music and lyrics are treasured by a multitude of generations, making it a perfect opportunity for the entire family to stroll down memory lane, “Penny Lane”, or both!

It takes quite a team to bring PAC to fruition, including training the campers in dance, vocals and acting, while providing a fun and safe Montana experience for the teens. Cabin counselors, lifeguards, nurses and administrative staff all work in tandem with the artistic staff. At the head of the team is Joseph Martinez (Director), Scott Koljonen and Arielle Nachtigal (Music Directors), Anne Bashor (Accompanist), Annika Charlson (Choreographer), and the production staff at MCT who design and create the set, lighting, costumes and sound. MCT's home staff, Box Office and volunteers work to make sure the audience is ready to enjoy this production.

About this year's camp, Martinez said “I am quite exited for this summer's MCTs PAC, which I believe is number 46! Each year, the challenge is finding a script with music to highlight so many performers. This summer the perfect script showed up. Let It Be, A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles. The story set to popular Beatles music gives us the opportunity to showcase talents in numerous ways. Plus, it's an educational piece, because it involves learning about the Vietnam war, the hippie movement and the genius that is the Beatles.” The Missoula Children's Theatre invites you to “Come Together” to enjoy this musical—approximately 80-minutes, performed without intermission--about love, loss, and revolution, August 9th and 10th.

Let it Be-A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles is a production of the Missoula Children's Theatre and rated PG. The show is sponsored by Pink Grizzly and Boyce Lumber. Performances are Friday, August 9th at 7PM and Saturday, August 10th at 5PM & 7PM. Tickets on sale now at www.MCTinc.org, (406) 728-7529 Noon to 5PM, M-F and one hour before show time. All seats are reserved.

