Missoula Children's Theatre Names New Executive Director

After an extensive search, MCT is proud to announce that Dr. Michael ("Mike") Morelli has accepted the position of Executive Director of MCT, Inc. Morelli will take the reins from Michael McGill, who is stepping down after a 41-year MCT career after serving as Executive

Director since 2006.

Morelli holds several degrees including a BS in Theatre and Dance from the University of Wyoming, an MFA in Theatre from Utah State, an MBA from Regis University, and a PhD in Fine Arts from Texas Tech University. He brings extensive experience managing performing arts centers from the Hill Country Community Theatre in Marble Falls, TX, to the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton, MI and then to the Performing Arts Center-Kent State Tuscarawas in New Philadelphia, OH spanning the years 2004-2015. Since 2015, Morelli has been the Director of the University of Montana's Entertainment Management program and will fulfill his commitment which concludes at the end of this semester.



Beginning May 16th , 2022, he begins full-time as the Executive Director of MCT, Inc, overseeing its two major programs; the Missoula Children's Theatre and the Missoula Community Theatre. Mike is ready to embrace the exciting challenge of steering the company,

saying "MCT is a treasured Missoula, and world-wide, institution. My family has participated in residencies in Wyoming, Montana, and even Germany. As parents, my wife Emily and I have seen the tremendous positive effect participation in MCT shows has on both of our daughters,

Annan and Gabby. I couldn't be more honored and humbled to join this life changing company."

MCT is confident that Morelli's many talents, collaborative and engaging leadership style, and vast experience will prove invaluable as the company moves into the next 50 years of carrying out MCT's mission around the globe.

