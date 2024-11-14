Michael DeVries Joins ANNIE at the Ellen Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ellen Theatre will welcome New York stage veteran Michael DeVries in the role of Daddy Warbucks for the upcoming holiday musical “Annie.” Mr. DeVries has enjoyed a stellar career including playing Mr. Snow in “Carousel” at both The Kennedy Center and The Hollywood Bowl along with an impressive list of Broadway shows such as “Annie Get Your Gun” with Patti LuPone, Cornelius in “Hello Dolly,” Gus/Growltiger in “Cats,” Captain Lenox in “The Secret Garden,” and an astounding ten-year run in the musical hit “Wicked.” National Tours include Andre in “Phantom of the Opera,” Harry in “Mama Mia,” and Dr. Dillamond in “Wicked.” Added to this impressive list are many regional productions and performing twice at Carnegie Hall.

The Ellen Theatre production of “Annie,” featuring a 16-piece live orchestra, opens December 11 and runs for ten performances, with a closing date of December 22. Reserved seats may be purchased at TheEllenTheatre.org or by calling the box office - 406-585-5885. Please be aware that there are many third-party websites selling tickets at inflated prices. Tickets for “Annie” purchased on The Ellen website range in price from $38.00 to $64.00. Wine, beer and concessions, available in the lobby one hour before showtime, may be brought into the theatre.

Performances are December 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21 at 7:30 PM; and December 15 and 22 at 3:00 PM.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More