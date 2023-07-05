Marshall Tucker Band Comes to Alberta Bair Theater This Weekend

The performance is on Sunday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome The Marshall Tucker Band to the stage on Sunday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m.

When you wake up and want to put a smile on your face, you think of the songs that always manage to reach down and touch your soul the moment you hear the first note. The Marshall Tucker Band is one such group that continues to have a profound level of impact on successive generations of listeners who’ve been "Searchin’ for a Rainbow" and found it perfectly represented by this tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades.

Doug Gray – lead vocals

B.B. Borden – drums

Ryan Ware – bass / vocals

Marcus James Henderson – keyboards / saxophone / flute / vocals

Chris Hicks – guitar / vocals

Rick Willis – guitar / vocals

This performance is sponsored by Stockman Bank, Jane Wallace, and Cat Country 102.9.

Tickets, $75, $65; $50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales. 



