MCT Presents DISNEY'S NEWSIES - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

The Missoula Community Theatre presents Disney's Newsies - The Broadway Musical April 25-May 12 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Fed up with greedy publisher Joseph Pulitzer's plan to cut them out, the Newsies of 1899 organize a strike, at a time when striking often had dire consequences. Based on the popular Disney movie inspired by real events, Newsies tells the captivating story of a disempowered group that raises their collective voice and seizes the day to claim what is theirs.

Director Joseph Martinez stated that Newsies is a "giant show. The dance numbers are enormous." Though the movie version has been around since the late 1990's, the stage version is newer. Martinez says the Missoula Community Theatre was thrilled to receive the rights to the beloved and highly physical show because it enables MCT to "include so many of our talented community members, grab the attention of local actors who may not have worked with us before and incorporate the help of different Missoula area dance and gymnastics studios." Choreographer Heather Adams is at the helm of creatively integrating into Newsies the many dance styles and skills that its cast possesses, including ballet, jazz, hip hop, and tumbling.

Martinez is also excited about the Newsies set, which was designed by Brian Harms. Harms is the production designer for the TV show Grey's Anatomy. He and Martinez did many Missoula Community Theatre shows together when Harms was MCT's Technical Director in the early 2000's. Martinez says working together again has been "fun, just like old times, meeting (over the phone) and creating a world for our actors to tell their story."

Nominated for 8 Tony Awards and winner of 2, Newsies is a vividly compelling story of the human spirit. Martinez says audiences can expect to be energized by the outstanding singing and dancing and be uplifted by the inspiring story. Newsies is rated "family friendly PG."

*Disney's Newsies - The Broadway Musical will take place at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts April 25-May 12, 2019. Tickets are available at MCTinc.org; by calling 406-728-PLAY(7529); or at the MCT Box Office, which is open Mon.-Fri. between 9AM and 5PM. The production is sponsored by Stockman Bank, PayneWest Insurance, Jim and Dee Strauss, and the Missoulian. 200 North Adams St., Missoula, MT 59802 | 406-728-7529 | mct@MCTinc.org | www.MCTinc.org





