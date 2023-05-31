MATILDA JR. Comes to the WYO Theater in June

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center will be filled by the smell of rebellion when WYO PLAY presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR., Wednesday June 14 thru Saturday June 17 at 7pm. Based on the beloved book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl and adapted from the award-winning full-length musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR. tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.



Directed by Tyler Rogers with Music Direction by Stephanie Zukowski, Matilda JR. features Matilda, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, who lives with cruel parents that find her to be “a nuisance, a lousy little worm, and a bore.” When Matilda enters her first term at school, she captures the attention of Miss Honey, a kind teacher, and the two form a wonderful friendship. Unfortunately, the school is ruled by a tempestuous and mean headmistress named Miss Trunchbull, who hates children and delivers cruel and unjust punishments to all her charges. Matilda is determined to change her story, but will her cleverness and courage be enough to withstand the reign of Miss Trunchbull?



Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR. is adapted from the full-length musical which was based on the book by Roald Dahl, and features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The show opened on the West End in 2011 and made its Broadway premiere in 2013. The musical earned seven Olivier Awards, including “Best New Musical,” and five Tony awards, including The Tony for “Best Book of a Musical.”



Sponsored by The Seidler Foundation and Homer A & Mildred S Scott Family Foundation. Supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks & Cultural Resources and the National Endowment for the Arts.

