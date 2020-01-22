LLAMA LLAMA LIVE Announced at WYO Theater

Llama Llama Live!, a new musical by Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT) inspired by the bestselling Llama, Llama Red Pajama series of picture books by the late Anna Dewdney comes to the WYO Tuesday February 18 at 6pm!

Families can join in the fun when Llama bursts into his bedroom looking frantically for his favorite red pajamas. Mama, hearing the commotion, comes upstairs with Llama's pajamas in the laundry basket to ask about his day-his very first day at school-and put him to bed. But when she goes downstairs to do the million things that busy mothers have to do at the end of the day, Llama is too wiggly to fall asleep, and besides, he's thirsty. He howls for Mama to come back up, but she doesn't arrive. Will she ever return?

The musical features original cast members Kris Anthony Williams as the kindergarten-age Llama, Sheila Townsend as Llama's Mama, Xavier Ali as Fuzzy, and Elisha X Beston as Dinosaur. Leah Sanginiti joins the cast as Robot. Award-winning playwright-composer-lyricist Austin Zumbro (Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site the Musical) has written a panoply of clever tunes in a variety of styles to create a fun-filled, contemporary musical that expresses the imagination of childhood for both children and adults to enjoy, including a song about the history of sleepwear through the ages.

Bring the whole family to the WYO February 18 for this effervescent, original, world-premiere musical ready to do the Bedtime Dance! Recommended for ages 3 and up.





