LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Alberta Bair Next Month

Performances begin on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. 

Jan. 26, 2023  
Legally Blonde - The Musical is coming to Alberta Bair Theater! Join in on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde - The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde - The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer.

Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde - The Musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

Tickets, $77, $62; $52 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




WYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers Program Photo
WYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers Program
WYO PLAY, a program of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center, is accepting applications from students to be involved in the Future Filmmakers Program in February and March. 
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In February Photo
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In February
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will appear on the WYO Stage together (at last) Sunday February 19 at 4pm.
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO Photo
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO
Experience The Everly Brothers at the WYO Friday February 17 at 7pm. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, The Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don & Phil Everly.
TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month Photo
TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month
Take3 ignites the WYO stage Friday February 10 at 7pm. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. 

