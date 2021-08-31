Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Driskell Hopkins, Founding Member Of Zac Brown Band, Headlines Alberta Bair Theater On September 21

Hopkins performs at music festivals and venues across the country with his original six-piece band.

Aug. 31, 2021  

John Driskell Hopkins, best known as a founding member, vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist of Grammy award winning Zac Brown Band, performs LIVE on stage with his six piece band at Alberta Bair Theater on Tuesday, September 21 at 7:30pm.

When not touring with ZBB, Hopkins works out of his Brighter Shade Studios writing songs and producing a growing crop of talent. Hopkins performs at music festivals and venues across the country with his original six-piece band, The John Driskell Hopkins Band, which includes Mike Rizzi on drums/vocals; Sean McIntyre on bass/vocals; Leah Calvert on fiddle/vocals; Greg Earnest on banjo; and Brian Bisky on keyboard/vocals.

Get to know Hopkins through his podcast Under the Influence with John Driskell Hopkins - most of which were recorded while on the road with other bandmates or fellow tourmates.

Special thanks to BestWestern Plus ClockTower Inn/Stella's Kitchen & Bakery and KSKY 94.1 for sponsoring this performance. Tickets, $52, $37, available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm, at 2801 Third Ave N, by phone at 406-256-6052, and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional fees apply.


