John Driskell Hopkins, Founding Member Of Zac Brown Band, Headlines Alberta Bair Theater On September 21

John Driskell Hopkins, best known as a founding member, vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist of Grammy award winning Zac Brown Band, performs LIVE on stage with his six piece band at Alberta Bair Theater on Tuesday, September 21 at 7:30pm.

When not touring with ZBB, Hopkins works out of his Brighter Shade Studios writing songs and producing a growing crop of talent. Hopkins performs at music festivals and venues across the country with his original six-piece band, The John Driskell Hopkins Band, which includes Mike Rizzi on drums/vocals; Sean McIntyre on bass/vocals; Leah Calvert on fiddle/vocals; Greg Earnest on banjo; and Brian Bisky on keyboard/vocals.

Get to know Hopkins through his podcast Under the Influence with John Driskell Hopkins - most of which were recorded while on the road with other bandmates or fellow tourmates.

Special thanks to BestWestern Plus ClockTower Inn/Stella's Kitchen & Bakery and KSKY 94.1 for sponsoring this performance. Tickets, $52, $37, available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm, at 2801 Third Ave N, by phone at 406-256-6052, and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional fees apply.