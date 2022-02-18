James Sewell Ballet presents Earth Tomes at The Ellen Theatre, March 22 at 7:00 PM. This project features the Minnesota based dance company as well as Roots in the Sky, Montana's premier chamber choir.

Singers and dancers take the stage simultaneously for a collaborative performance of ballet and choir, structured around the music of J.S. Bach. Through sound, movement, and projection, Earth Tomes explores a series of juxtapositions: ballet/choir, historical/contemporary music, urban/rural settings, and sacred/secular perspectives on death and grief. This event is produced in partnership with the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky.

Tickets to Earth Tomes start at $16.00 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885.