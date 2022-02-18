James Sewell Ballet Presents EARTH TOMES At The Ellen Theatre
This project features the Minnesota based dance company as well as Roots in the Sky, Montana's premier chamber choir.
Singers and dancers take the stage simultaneously for a collaborative performance of ballet and choir, structured around the music of J.S. Bach. Through sound, movement, and projection, Earth Tomes explores a series of juxtapositions: ballet/choir, historical/contemporary music, urban/rural settings, and sacred/secular perspectives on death and grief. This event is produced in partnership with the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky.
Tickets to Earth Tomes start at $16.00 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885.