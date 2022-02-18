Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

James Sewell Ballet Presents EARTH TOMES At The Ellen Theatre

pixeltracker

This project features the Minnesota based dance company as well as Roots in the Sky, Montana's premier chamber choir. 

Feb. 18, 2022  
James Sewell Ballet Presents EARTH TOMES At The Ellen Theatre

James Sewell Ballet presents Earth Tomes at The Ellen Theatre, March 22 at 7:00 PM. This project features the Minnesota based dance company as well as Roots in the Sky, Montana's premier chamber choir.

Singers and dancers take the stage simultaneously for a collaborative performance of ballet and choir, structured around the music of J.S. Bach. Through sound, movement, and projection, Earth Tomes explores a series of juxtapositions: ballet/choir, historical/contemporary music, urban/rural settings, and sacred/secular perspectives on death and grief. This event is produced in partnership with the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky.

Tickets to Earth Tomes start at $16.00 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885.


Related Articles View More Montana Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Hoodie
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Hoodie
Anastasia National Tour Tee
Anastasia National Tour Tee
Hadestown Transforming Mug
Hadestown Transforming Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Acclaimed A Cappella NOBUNTU Comes to ABT in March
  • CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to ABT in March
  • Dervish Celebrates St. Paddy's Day at the WYO
  • Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents A TIME TO REFLECT