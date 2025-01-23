Jake Crumb Appointed as General Manager of the Ford Wyoming Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ford Wyoming Center has announced the appointment of Jake Crumb as its new General Manager. With a career spanning over a decade in venue management and a passion for creating unforgettable live event experiences, Jake brings a wealth of expertise to this vital leadership role.

Raised in New Hampshire, Jake has held various senior positions, including Regional Director of Operations, General Manager, and Director of Events. His impressive resume includes overseeing event operations at prestigious venues such as the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine, and spearheading the successful openings of the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, New Hampshire, and the Nashua Center for the Arts in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Jake holds a Master’s in Sport and Entertainment Management from the University of South Carolina, a Bachelor’s in Theatre, and an Associate’s in Business from the University of New Hampshire. His combination of formal education and hands-on industry experience uniquely positions him to lead the Ford Wyoming Center into an exciting new chapter.

“What motivates me most is bringing people together to share memorable experiences,” said Jake. “I’m thrilled to join the passionate team at the Ford Wyoming Center and look forward to collaborating with the Casper community to deliver exceptional live events.”

Rick Hontz, Senior Vice President of OVG, expressed his excitement about Jake’s appointment:

“Jake’s extensive background in venue management and his proven ability to deliver exceptional guest experiences make him the perfect fit for the Ford Wyoming Center. His leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our presence in Casper and continue to elevate the venue as a premier destination for live entertainment and community events. We’re excited to see the positive impact he’ll bring to the team and the local community.”

Outside of work, Jake enjoys exploring new places, trying new foods, and spending time with his dog and family on the lake. He also has a passion for woodworking, DIY projects, painting, and the arts.

As General Manager, Jake will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Ford Wyoming Center, ensuring it continues to serve as a premier venue for live entertainment and community events in Casper and beyond.

