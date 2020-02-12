JRH Acoustic Latin Guitar Trio Comes To WYO Theater

The JRH Acoustic Latin Guitar Trio presents Música Colibrí Thursday March 5 at 7:30pm. This dynamic acoustic guitar trio featuring Manuel Constancio, Fernanda Bustamante and led by multi-instrumentalist, singer, composer, arranger, producer and musical educator Jose Roberto Hernandez will fill the WYO with "hummingbird music'; songs and sounds that evoke the bright, colorful and mesmerizing hummingbird.

Audiences may remember Jose Roberto Hernandez from his appearance in the WYO's 2015-2016 season performance of Calidanza. One of the most respected exponents of folkloric music, Jose Robert Hernandez was born in the city of Cardenas, Tabasco, Mexico where his musical career began. Surrounded by master folklorists, Hernandez roots his career in traditional music transforming him into a collector and performer of native and traditional instruments. His devotion, creativity, and professionalism in the genre of traditional music have earned him the recognition of great musicians from Venezuela, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and Argentina.

Hernandez is known for his innovative use of traditional forms and instruments in combination with contemporary music. Take a hummingbird flight with the JRH Acoustic Latin Guitar Trio March 5.

DATE: Thursday March 5, 2020

TIME: 7:30pm

TICKETS: $21 Adults / $18 Seniors & Military / $11 Students

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit wyotheater.com





